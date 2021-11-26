Geode Capital Management LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of OR opened at $12.64 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,265.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

