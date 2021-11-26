Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $3,691,200.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.09 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.70.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.