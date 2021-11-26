Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 25.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

