Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases 126,379 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji bought 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,016,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

