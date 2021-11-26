Savannah Energy’s (SAVE) Suspended Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their suspended rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Tuesday. Savannah Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.80 million and a P/E ratio of -16.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.61.
Savannah Energy Company Profile
