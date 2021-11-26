Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Opthea has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

