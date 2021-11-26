North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

NOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NOA opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 330,417 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

