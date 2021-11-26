Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 973.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jaguar Health by 5,815.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 933,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

