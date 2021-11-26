Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shares of FL opened at $49.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

