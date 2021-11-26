Head to Head Survey: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) vs. Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $82.70 million 8.78 $21.84 million $1.52 10.16 Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 9.86 -$350,000.00 $0.11 161.74

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 61.95% 9.74% 2.67% Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.14% 0.63%

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 4 0 2.80 Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus target price of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Postal Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

