Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. China Renaissance Securities currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.46.

FTCH opened at $36.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.15. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,827,000 after buying an additional 665,086 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,086,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,065,000 after buying an additional 2,708,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

