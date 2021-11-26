NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEX opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

