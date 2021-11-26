PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $30.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.66 on Monday. PPL has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

