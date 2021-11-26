Bryan, Garnier & Co Downgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to Buy

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.
AZN stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
