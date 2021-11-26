Bryan, Garnier & Co Downgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to Buy

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.