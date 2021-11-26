Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $464.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of ANTM opened at $424.79 on Friday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Anthem by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

