COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of COMSovereign worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

COMS opened at $1.17 on Friday. COMSovereign Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 423.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that COMSovereign Holding Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $114,116. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

