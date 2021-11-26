Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) PT Raised to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Field Trip Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

FTRP stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Field Trip Health will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.