Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.51% of SeaChange International worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $39.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.67. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 61.46%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

SeaChange International Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

