Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 356,374 Shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 145.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Vaccinex worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

