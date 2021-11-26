Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Dawson Geophysical were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Shares of DWSN stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 131.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Profile

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.