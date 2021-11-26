Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.68% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 45,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

STRM stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

