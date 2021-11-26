Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.93% of Data I/O worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAIO. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the first quarter worth $55,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 10.6% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 10,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $56,036.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $337,640. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAIO stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $42.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.86. Data I/O Co. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

Data I/O Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

