Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Adecoagro worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $961.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.