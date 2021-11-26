J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 68,779 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $169.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael Rahamim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,713.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $273,708. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

