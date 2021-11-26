Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $586,000 in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Iron Spark I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISAA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,464,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISAA opened at $10.06 on Friday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

