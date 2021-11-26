Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organovo were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Organovo during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organovo during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 26.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.56. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

