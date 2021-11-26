Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 97.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $242,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,834,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,803,000 after acquiring an additional 84,588 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

