iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 54,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,098,095 shares.The stock last traded at $45.56 and had previously closed at $46.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8,500.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

