Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,355,466 shares.The stock last traded at $6.81 and had previously closed at $6.74.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after buying an additional 570,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,807 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.