Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,355,466 shares.The stock last traded at $6.81 and had previously closed at $6.74.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
