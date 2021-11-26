Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 3.90 and last traded at 3.90. 19,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,254,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

