Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 420,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

