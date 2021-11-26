Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Up 3.7%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 3.90 and last traded at 3.90. 19,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,254,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.76.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

