iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,986 shares.The stock last traded at $284.39 and had previously closed at $286.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.06.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.