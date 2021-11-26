Stanley Tang Sells 55,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $11,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total value of $11,806,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $10,814,100.00.

DASH opened at $184.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DoorDash by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14,764.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Truist boosted their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

