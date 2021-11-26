Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Insider Sells $20,935,617.30 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38.

Get Vistra alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.