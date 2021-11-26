Jet2 (LON:JET2) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,001.00

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,001 ($13.08) and last traded at GBX 1,031.50 ($13.48), with a volume of 593568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,121.50 ($14.65).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jet2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,227.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,253.44. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65.

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72), for a total value of £4,725,000 ($6,173,242.75).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

