Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 41,048 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $22.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth $241,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

