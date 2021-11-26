SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $217.60

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 217.60 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 234.10 ($3.06), with a volume of 963481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.20 ($3.35).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.31. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

