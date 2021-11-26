Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 244,263 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 244,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $47,020,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 110,645 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $21,080,085.40.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63.

U opened at $181.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

