Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Sells 3,296,740 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $39,461,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after buying an additional 3,130,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after buying an additional 1,649,266 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after buying an additional 1,478,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

