Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Investec

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo stock opened at $207.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $210.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.06 and its 200 day moving average is $195.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

