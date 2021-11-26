UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.
NYSE CRH opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.
CRH Company Profile
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
