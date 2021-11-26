Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of CPA opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

