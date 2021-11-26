Head to Head Review: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) versus a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ThredUp and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 10 0 2.83 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $27.09, suggesting a potential upside of 53.66%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and a.k.a. Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 9.24 -$47.88 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -28.00% -52.77% -17.09% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ThredUp beats a.k.a. Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

