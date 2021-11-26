LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.25.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

