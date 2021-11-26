The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Benson Hill stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
Benson Hill Company Profile
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
