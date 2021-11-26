Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $106.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.50. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

