Science Group’s (SAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:SAG opened at GBX 434 ($5.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £198.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 460.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 427.59. Science Group has a 1 year low of GBX 261 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.53).
