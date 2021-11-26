Science Group’s (SAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SAG opened at GBX 434 ($5.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £198.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 460.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 427.59. Science Group has a 1 year low of GBX 261 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.53).

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

