Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Property Group (LON:FPO)

First Property Group (LON:FPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:FPO opened at GBX 34.30 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £37.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. First Property Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54).
About First Property Group
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.