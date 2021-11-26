Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Property Group (LON:FPO)

First Property Group (LON:FPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:FPO opened at GBX 34.30 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £37.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. First Property Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

