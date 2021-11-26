NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 74 ($0.97) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NRR. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.12) on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The company has a market capitalization of £265.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.16.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.